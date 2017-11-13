Governor Burgum Honors SunButter Headquarters in Fargo

They say they're selling millions of jars across the continent, doubling their sales from the past two years

FARGO, ND — Governor Burgum made a stop at SunButter’s headquarters to celebrate their commitment to manufacturing in Fargo.

Officials with the company which makes seed-to-jar sunflower butter say they’re fast growing and employ more than 20 people in the area.

They say they’re selling millions of jars across the continent, doubling their sales from the past two years.

SunButter is also teaming up with Walmart on the American Jobs Initiative which aims to make more good-paying jobs in the manufacturing industry.

“Last 15 years, we’ve been growing both in school service and on retail shelves,” said Justin LaGosh, sales and marketing director of SunButter. “We’ve grown about twelve-fold in that time frame. It’s grown very immensely.”

Walmart made a commitment to buy an additional $250 million in SunButter products by 2023.