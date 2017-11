Gravdahl Grabs Play of the Week Honors

Gravdahl wins the DJ Colter - Ken Kraft Agency HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week’s winner capped off an undefeated season with a triumph at the Fargodome.

West Fargo hosted Bismarck in the state semifinals, Andy Gravdahl faked a hand off and scores the touchdown helping the Packers to the state title game and to the high school play of the week.