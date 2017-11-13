NDSU Putting an Emphasis on Winning Conference Outright

NDSU takes on Illinois State this Saturday
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The regular season in the FCS comes to a close this weekend. North Dakota State has already earned at least a share of their seventh straight conference title.

But there is still more on the line this weekend for the Bison at Illinois State.

NDSU also has a chance to win the Missouri Valley outright for the third time in school history and the first time since 2013.

The Herd can do that with either a win, or losses by South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. If North Dakota State wins on Saturday, they will also clinch the automatic bid into the FCS playoffs.

Head coach Chris Klieman says it is a big emphasis to win the conference outright at Illinois State.

“We’re excited that we at least have a share of it,” Klieman said. “We know what’s at stake, to be able to win it outright, which is really difficult and doesn’t happen a lot in this league. To be able to win it outright would be real important to these seniors.”

