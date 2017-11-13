Police Identify Suspect in Stabbing Attack at the Mall of America

TJ Nelson

 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police have identified the man arrested after a botched robbery and stabbing last night inside the Mall of America.

He is 20 year old Mahad Abdirahaman of Minneapolis.

He is accused of sneaking into a men’s fitting room at Macy’s and trying to take a customer’s belongings while he was modeling clothes for his family.

Abdirahaman pulled a knife on the victim when he was caught in the act and stabbed him.

A family member who heard the victim’s screams ran to help and was also stabbed.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Abdirahaman is being held on two counts of first-degree assault.

