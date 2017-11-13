The Upcoming I-94 Interchange Bridge Project

The project is needed to prevent the top layer of the deck from loosening

WEST FARGO, ND — The City of West Fargo wants the community to be aware of the upcoming West Fargo interchange bridge project.

The project is needed to prevent the top layer of the deck from loosening.

Those working on the project say once it’s finished, it will provide the same route options for travelers.

In May, there will be a detour route and the bridge will be limited to one–lane traffic during construction.

The length of the detour is about two and a half miles.

“You can only close one lane of the bridge at a time and do the work,” said Brad Pfeifer with the ND DOT. “You can’t keep traffic going both directions so instead of backing up traffic onto the interstate, eastbound traffic coming into West Fargo will always be able to exit and come across the bridge.”

Construction will take about 3 to 4 months to complete.