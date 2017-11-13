UPDATE: Police Confirm Murder-Suicide in Menahga

Police found two male bodies inside the home of 814 Oak Avenue Northeast after responding to a 911 call just after midnight

MENAHGA, Minn. — Police are calling it a murder – suicide after two bodies are found in a Menahga, Minnesota home.

Family members of one of the men drove up to the home for a 3:00 p.m. funeral, but when they got here, they found out another tragedy may have happened in their family.

Officers say both men died from gunshot wounds.

Sherrill Johnson tells us her 82-year-old cousin lived inside the home with his female partner.

The female passed away a few days ago.

Her funeral was scheduled for 3:00 this afternoon.

“I can’t believe it is what it is,” said Johnson. “I cannot believe it. I cannot believe it. They’re gonna be missed.”

In light of what happened this morning, family members postponed the woman’s funeral.

At this time, authorities have not identified either of the two dead men and haven’t released any further information other than confirming that it was a murder-suicide.

We will have more on this story on KVRR Local News at 9.