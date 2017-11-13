UPDATE: Police Confirm Murder-Suicide in Menahga

Police found two male bodies inside the home of 814 Oak Avenue Northeast after responding to a 911 call just after midnight
Nick Broadway

MENAHGA, Minn. — Police are calling it a murder – suicide after two bodies are found in a Menahga, Minnesota home.

Family members of one of the men  drove up to the home  for a 3:00 p.m. funeral, but when they got here, they found out another tragedy may have happened in their family.

Police found two male bodies inside the home of 814 Oak Avenue Northeast after responding to a 911 call just after midnight.

Officers say both men died from gunshot wounds.

Sherrill Johnson tells us her 82-year-old cousin lived inside the home with his female partner.

The female passed away a few days ago.

Her funeral was scheduled for 3:00 this afternoon.

“I can’t believe it is what it is,” said Johnson. “I cannot believe it. I cannot believe it. They’re gonna be missed.”

In light of what happened this morning, family members postponed the woman’s funeral.

At this time, authorities have not identified either of the two dead men and haven’t released any further information other than confirming that it was a murder-suicide.

We will have more on this story on KVRR Local News at 9.

Related Post

Minnesota Lawmakers Hammer Out Budget Details in S...
What Mother’s Day Means To Those in the Metr...
DAPL Protests Costing Local N.D. Taxpayers, State ...
Son of Jerry Sandusky Charged with Child Sex Crime...

You Might Like

Authorities Make Arrest in Fatal Cass Lake Shooting

  CASS LAKE, Minn. -- Just east of Wadena County, authorities have arrested a 24-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a woman. Cass County, Minnesota deputies were called to a home in the Cass Lake area about 8 a.m.…