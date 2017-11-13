Walmart Grants Fargo Police Department Funding to Help Local Youth

The community trust officers say this money will help enroll kids in different programs

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is getting some help in making a difference in the lives of local children.

Walmart is giving the department a grant for the second year in a row to provide opportunities to children they may not receive otherwise.

Whether it’s signing them up to participate in a sports activity or giving them a pair of snow boots, it’s all about making an impact on these kids.

“We run into kids who don’t have maybe winter clothing. We run into kids who are getting in trouble with the law or in school and we want to plug them into programming but we can’t afford it or their parents can’t afford it so this money frees us up to do that,” said Community Trust Officer, Michael Bloom.

The $2,500 grant is just one of the many that Walmart is able to offer to different programs in the community.