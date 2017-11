West Acres Announces LuLulemon Opening This Friday

The athletic apparel store for men and woman with a space to host community-focused events will open Friday, November 17.

Courtesy: "The Watch"

Fargo, ND — lululemon announced it’s grand opening in the West Acres Mall.

The athletic apparel store for men and woman with a space to host community-focused events will open Friday, November 17.

The news was shared on West Acres blog, “The Watch”.

lululemon will occupy the space where Wet Seal was, near the food court.

That’s temporary however until a larger long-term location is determined.

Doors open at 10:00 a.m., Friday with Kombucha on tap.

On Saturday lululemon will host a yoga class in the food court.

Class starts at 8:00 a.m., you’re told to bring your own mat and towel.