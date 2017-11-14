American Heart Association Changes Parameters for High Blood Pressure

They say poor diet and lack of exercise are the main contributors to high blood pressure cases

NATIONAL — The American Heart Association has put new parameters on what is considered high blood pressure and they say nearly 50 percent of Americans are suffering from the condition.

Health officials say high blood pressure should be treated at 130 over 80 and that means not only do 46 percent of Americans suffer from high blood pressure, another 14 percent suffer from hypertension.

High blood pressure can be fatal and can cause heart disease and stroke, but by changing your lifestyle, you can turn the damage around.