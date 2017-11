Authorities Identify Monango Man in Fatal Crash with Semi

EDGELEY, ND — The highway patrol has released the name of a man killed in a crash last Thursday afternoon, six miles northeast of Edgeley.

They say 79-year-old Coral Bardell of Monango drove through an intersection and was hit by a semi hauling corn.

Bardell died from his injuries.

The semi driver, 41 year old Brandon Sanderson of Stirum, was treated in Jamestown for minor injuries.