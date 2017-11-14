Deputies Respond To Early-Morning Standoff

HARWOOD, N.D — One man has been arrested after a standoff in rural Harwood, North Dakota following shots fired early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a man called dispatch wanting to make a complaint about an incident that happened at a West Fargo bar. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the man’s location in rural Harwood.

“Our office had started to set up a perimeter in this location out in rural Harwood but we didn’t try to make face-to-face just based off some of the remarks he had made through dispatch,” Sgt. Tim Briggeman said. “Right around that [1:30 a.m.] time frame . . . law enforcement had heard what they believed to be six or seven rounds that were fired from a gun.”

Sgt. Briggeman said about 10 minutes later authorities heard approximately three more rounds fired in an unknown direction.

A code red was sent to residents to shelter in place and a road to the area has been blocked off.

Around 4:43 a.m., 57-year-old Steven Sorenson of Harwood was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Cass County Jail on felony reckless endangerment and felony terrorizing charges.

Sgt. Briggeman says at no point did law enforcement fire any shots. He said there were no injuries.