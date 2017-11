Fatal Stabbing Investigation Underway Near Sheyenne

SHEYENNE, ND — The stabbing death of a woman near Sheyenne south of Devils Lake is under investigation.

A man called 911 this morning and said that he was driving a woman who had been stabbed to the Devils Lake hospital.

He dropped the victim off and left the hospital.

The man then led police on a high-speed chase that ended near Sheyenne where the state patrol deployed tire-deflating strips.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs arrested the driver.