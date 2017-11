Forest River Woman Dies in Rollover Crash

Her vehicle went into river, broke through the ice and landed upside down

WALSH COUNTY, ND — One person is dead after an early morning rollover in Walsh County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old Forest River woman was driving her SUV about one mile south of Minto about 7:40 this morning when she hit the ditch.

The driver died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released her identity.