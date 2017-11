Forest River Woman Identified in Fatal Rollover

MINTO, ND — A Forest River woman who died after her SUV ended up in the river has been identified.

The Highway Patrol says 30 year old Elizabeth Knecht went off a rural road near Minto about 7:40 Monday morning.

The SUV went through a ditch and over a riverbank, broke through the ice and came to rest upside down partially submerged in Forest River.

Knecht died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.