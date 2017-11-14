Harwood Man Behind Bars After Standoff with Police

HARWOOD, ND — One man is behind bars after firing shots during an overnight standoff in rural Harwood.

Shortly after midnight, 57-year-old Steven Sorenson of Harwood called dispatch, wanting to talk to a deputy at the Cass County Sheriff’s office about a situation that happened earlier at a West Fargo bar.

Police responded and heard what they say was six to seven gunshots.

They set up a perimeter and say 10 minutes later, they heard at least three more shots.

It all ended with an arrest around 4:45 this morning.

“We had entered into the residence and made contact with him and taken him into custody without incident,” said Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman. “I won’t go into a lot of the details as far as exactly how that went down but again, it was a peaceful resolution. No injuries noted.”

Sorenson was taken to the Cass County jail on reckless endangerment terrorizing charges.

A code red was issued to neighboring houses during the standoff.