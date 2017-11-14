Harwood Man Behind Bars After Standoff with Police
It all ended with an arrest around 4:45 this morning
HARWOOD, ND — One man is behind bars after firing shots during an overnight standoff in rural Harwood.
Shortly after midnight, 57-year-old Steven Sorenson of Harwood called dispatch, wanting to talk to a deputy at the Cass County Sheriff’s office about a situation that happened earlier at a West Fargo bar.
Police responded and heard what they say was six to seven gunshots.
They set up a perimeter and say 10 minutes later, they heard at least three more shots.
“We had entered into the residence and made contact with him and taken him into custody without incident,” said Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman. “I won’t go into a lot of the details as far as exactly how that went down but again, it was a peaceful resolution. No injuries noted.”
Sorenson was taken to the Cass County jail on reckless endangerment terrorizing charges.
A code red was issued to neighboring houses during the standoff.