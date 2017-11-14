Money Talks: One Year Since The Election

Markets may be the only place that wasn't a rollercoaster.
Emily Welker

It’s been a year (what? ONLY a year?) since the Presidential elections in 2016, and while it’s seemed like a virtual rollercoaster in the news cycle, you may be wondering what it’s meant in the big picture for the financial markets during that time.

Turns out, it’s been surprisingly steady since then in spite of all the upheaval in the news. That is… in spite of one noticeable anomaly. Can you remember what it is? If you do, chances are the mystery of why the markets have been so steady since then isn’t much of a mystery to you.

To explain what the markets have been up to since the historic 2016 presidential election, we asked Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and talk about the year that was in this week’s Money Talks.

