Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams Excited for the Future

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams has decided that a five year long term was long enough.

Mayor Williams says although there are a ton of things she is proud to have been a part of; she is excited to be involved in the community in other ways.

Some of the projects under her legacy are the Moorhead Underpass and the Moorhead Arts and Culture Commission.

She says she is excited to be a member of the community who stands up when changes are needed.

“Being mayor is probably the coolest thing in my life I love my community and that won’t change and I’ll just be active in different ways. I every now and then find myself thinking about what things I am going to do when I am done and that’s exciting too,” said Williams.

Mayor Williams still has more than one year left in her term.