NDSU Football Preparing for Both Illinois State QBs

NDSU looks to win the MVFC outright at Illinois State.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is preparing for another conference match up against a ranked opponent. The Bison head out to face No. 21 Illinois State on the road this weekend.

The Redbirds rolled out a different quarterback last week in an overtime loss against South Dakota State, Malachi Broadnax. Illinois state also has Jake Kolbe at QB, and he’s been having a solid season in the pocket throwing for 225 yards per game.

The herd say they aren’t sure which quarterback they’ll see this weekend, so they’re just preparing for both.

“I wouldn’t say it’s tougher to game plan because there’s specific calls that we’ll call for each quarterback,” defensive back Jaylaan Wimbush said. “I do believe that in seeing both of them, they both have different skill sets that will be the hard part in practicing for them.”

Head coach Chris Klieman said the team will prepare for both quarterbacks.

“We have film on both guys, only a game and some snaps on the young man who played on Saturday,” Klieman said. “They’re two different styles of quarterback, so we have to be prepared for both.”

Kickoff in Normal, Ill. is at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday