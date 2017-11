Pinching Your Pennies on Travel Expenses? Why You Could be Booking on the Wrong Day

According to the flight-watch app, Hopper, the "Tuesday Effect" no longer applies

NATIONAL — If you’re pinching pennies when it comes to booking your flights, Tuesday is no longer the cheapest day to do it.

According to the flight-watch app, Hopper, the “Tuesday Effect” no longer applies.

While you still may be able to get a deal, it only happens at midnight and applies to less than two percent of domestic U-S flights.

Hopper says Thursday is the day, with prices on domestic flights dropping up to $15 and international flights by about $20.

If you are only looking at international flights, go with Monday.

Prices drop usually by about $30 a ticket.