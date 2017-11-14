Sheyenne High School Wears Blue to Support Classmate With Type I Diabetes

Danika Johnson has been living with the disease for over two years

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne High School supported one of their own battling type I diabetes.

The entire student body wore blue to let their classmate know they stand with her as she battles the disease.

“It’s very special knowing that everybody’s here supporting me,” said Danika Johnson, a sophomore at Sheyenne High School.

Danika has been living with type I diabetes for over two years.

The initial diagnosis came as a shock to Danika’s family.

“Danika was diagnosed with type I diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease. It’s not preventable and it’s not curable,” said Danelle Johnson, Danika’s mother.

It’s World Diabetes Day and Danika’s classmates wore blue to show their support for Danika.

Danika was very active in sports, but during a break between her summer and fall activities, her family noticed the emergence of her initial symptoms.

“Excessive thirst, excessive urinating, loss of weight, could be nauseous, headaches and fatigue,” said Danelle.

Over the last two years, Danika has learned to remain active while managing her diabetes.

“Exercise does make your blood sugar lower, but you will have to eat and accommodate for the changes that will happen. But, on the other hand, if it’s a hot gym, your blood sugar will rise,” said Danika.

There are days where handling her disease can be too much.

“There are definitely times where I just ask my mother if she can do it for me. I don’t want to change my pump all the time. I don’t want to poke my finger all the time, but … I have to,” said Danika.

She says seeing the support from her classmates makes day–to–day life with diabetes manageable.

“Walking around school is cool to see all my friends – just knowing that they have my back for anything that I do,” said Danika.

Danika has been active with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation raising awareness of the disorder and was named its teen ambassador.