St. Cloud Toddler Recovering After Shooting Himself

Authorities say the boy is in stable condition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police say a 3-year-old boy shot himself after finding a loaded gun at his home.

They are looking for the 28-year-old father of the child who could face charges of negligently storing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police were called to the home Monday on a report of a child bleeding.

As officers were responding to the call they learned a woman had arrived at the hospital with her child who had been shot.