Thinking Green: Home Energy Conservation

An audit you'll love.
Emily Welker

We’re expending a ton of energy these days. From buying holiday gifts, to attending events, to cleaning the house, to running errands, and cleaning and decorating around the home, preparing for the holiday season takes a huge amount of effort and time.

Why not save energy where you can – around the home? Let Danny Lipford show you why an energy audit may be one item worth adding to your to-do list this holiday season in this week’s Thinking Green.

