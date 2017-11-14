Time is Ticking for Diversion Task Force to Move Forward with Flood Protection

FARGO, ND — The F-M Area Flood Diversion Task Force has a little more than one month to come up with a resolution to move forward with the flood diversion project in the metro.

One of the main purposes of this latest meeting was to find solutions within the parameters of Minnesota, North Dakota, and local law.

Officials also discussed maintaining federal authorization and associated funding for permanent flood protection, unless there were more low-cost options.

“The purpose of this task force is to find out if we can solve that problem simultaneously,” said Governor Burgum. “Can we maintain federal authorization and get a permit?”

The task force reminds people that these meetings are for forward thinking and nothing is final until everything is final.

Their deadline for a resolution is December 15.

