United Way Acts of Kindness

Spread the word. We did, and it's going from the metro across two states.

There’s a movement afoot to take small acts of kindness and see how far they can spread.

It started years ago in the Fargo metro area, according to officials from the United Way of Cass-Clay, and now it’s gone clear across both North Dakota and Minnesota. Heck — it even got its own week this year in the state of Minnesota, per the proclamation of Governor Mark Dayton.

Participants wear their United Way T-shirt, and spend the day performing small acts of kindness for folks they run into as they go about their day. It can be as simple as buying someone a cup of coffee, or writing a thank-you note to a teacher or first responder.

Whatever you do, it’s sure to count. To explain firsthand the enormous impact even the smallest acts of kindness can have, we invited event co-organizer Paul Richard to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about little acts making a major difference right here in your community.