Wealthiest “One Percent” in the World Own More than Half the World’s Wealth

The top 1 percent now own 50.1 percent of the world's wealth, up from 45.5 percent in 2001

NATIONAL — The wealthiest one percent of the world’s population now owns more than half of the world’s wealth.

The total wealth in the world grew by six percent over the past 12 months to $280 trillion, marking the fastest wealth-creation since 2012, according to a new report from Credit Suisse.

There are now 36 million millionaires in the world.

The U.S. still leads the world in millionaires, with 15.3 million people worth $1 million or more.