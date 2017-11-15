Local Soldiers Return Home from Overseas Deployment

Matt Nelson spent the last 10 months overseas in Afghanistan

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is welcoming home Matt Nelson, a soldier in the U.S. army.

Nelson spent the last 10 months overseas in Afghanistan.

Three deployments later, Nelson knows just what to expect when he tours overseas, yet, he struggled the most this time around when it came to saying goodbye to his loved ones.

“It was really tough because when I left he was just getting to where he was standing up and he’s twice as old now as when I left,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s son, Nolan, was just six months old when he began his latest tour in Afghanistan.

Lisa and Bruce Nelson, Matt’s parents, say it’s been tough on them knowing how much of Nolan’s life their son wasn’t there for.

“Just knowing what he missed,” Lisa said.

“It’s hard to be gone the first year,” Bruce added. “There’s a lot of things you don’t see for the first time.”

Although Nelson wasn’t physically there, he says he’s especially thankful for technology, such as video chatting for allowing him to still be a part of Nolan’s life.

Even from the other side of the world, Nelson was able to see Nolan’s first steps.

“I’m really glad we have FaceTime so that I can watch him grow and get into the walking stage and then get into the trouble stage where he’s at now,” said Nelson. “Just to be able to see those moments is priceless and it really gives you that much more motivation to keep doing what you’re doing because you know you’re not missing out on some of those things.”

“Nolan actually walked over to the iPad. That’s when he walked to daddy,” Lisa said.

Nelson and his family say now it’s all about making up for lost time.

“I think we’re just going to lock ourselves in a room and play until he’s tired, or I’m tired. Whichever comes first,” Nelson said.

About 60 North Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers will return to North Dakota this week.