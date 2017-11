App of the Week: Brave Browser

Get brave again browsing the internet, with extra privacy protections.

Is Big Brother watching you? It sure seems like his bro in big Business is. Between cookies and algorithms galore, it seems like everywhere you look online, someone is looking back. And that can make it hard to relax and enjoy yourself while you use the internet.

Let Francie Black show you a new app that can shield you and your data from prying eyes online, in this week’s App of the Week.