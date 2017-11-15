Community Members Take Part in a “Day Without a Bag”

FARGO, ND — You are encouraged to take part in a “day without a bag.”

Cash Wise locations in Fargo and Moorhead are set up to collect plastic shopping bags to encourage people to recycle and reuse.

They are also providing an alternative solution for your shopping needs and handing out a reusable shopping bag to each person.

The campaign is trying to minimize the amount of plastic bags going to landfills.

“The biggest thing that people struggle with an I’m also guilty is remembering to bring those bags out of their car into the store with me. So maybe us being here and handing out the bags will kind of help remind people that they are just as easy to use and you can use it over and over and over again,” said Jen Pickett, the recycling coordinator for the City of Fargo.

You can recycle your plastic bags at many local grocery and retail chains.