Gov. Dayton Calling on State Rep. Cornish to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton calls the sexual harassment allegations at the State Capitol, “atrocities.”

The governor has spoken out for the first time since allegations surfaced against at least two lawmakers.

Multiple women have accused Republican State Representative Tony Cornish of sexual harassment.

State Senator Dan Schoen, a member of the governor’s own Democratic Party, has been accused of sexually harassing at least three women.

Senate staff member Ellen Anderson has filed a formal complaint against Schoen.

She says he sent her a picture of male genitalia over Snapchat in 2015.

“The extent that the allegations are true, and with enough confirmations, it’s become increasingly clear, very clear, that they are true, the only honorable thing for him to do is resign,” said Gov. Dayton.

Schoen and Cornish have both denied the allegations.

The governor is calling for a comprehensive review of the Legislature’s policies on sexual harassment.