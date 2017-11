Icy Road Warning in Detroit Lakes Area

Detroit Lakes, MN — Troopers around the Detroit Lakes area are responding to several crashes w/ icy roads.

Highway 59 North of DL-1 there’s a vehicle rollover with no injuries.

Vehicles have slid off the road on Highway 10 and Highway 34.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is asking drivers in the area to slow down.