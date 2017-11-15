LIVE: Bringing Awareness to Homelessness

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Hoping to Highlight Issue Locally

Cody Schuler, Executive Director of the FM Coalition for Homeless Persons, talks about a week-long effort to bring awareness to the issue locally.

Schuler says about a thousand people experience homelessness every day in the F/M area.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is designed to spread awareness about the issue.

Events run throughout the week. You can find a list by clicking here.