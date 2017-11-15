LIVE: Bringing Awareness to Homelessness

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Hoping to Highlight Issue Locally
Adam Ladwig

 

Cody Schuler, Executive Director of the FM Coalition for Homeless Persons, talks about a week-long effort to bring awareness to the issue locally.

Schuler says about a thousand people experience homelessness every day in the F/M area.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is designed to spread awareness about the issue.

Events run throughout the week. You can find a list by clicking here.

Related Post

F-M Homeless Coalition Gets Community Input

You Might Like

Icy Road Warning in Detroit Lakes Area

Detroit Lakes, MN -- Troopers around the Detroit Lakes area are responding to several crashes w/ icy roads. Highway 59 North of DL-1 there's a vehicle rollover with no injuries. Vehicles have slid off the road on Highway 10 and…