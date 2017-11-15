LIVE: How The Kusters Family Came To Town

How the Local Community Honored the Family of the Dutch Destroyer

Chamber President/CEO Craig Whitney shares the story of how the Kusters family was welcomed to Fargo this past weekend.

Lukas Kusters, known as the “Dutch Destroyer” was a rabid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

When he was diagnosed with cancer, his wish was to meet Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Kusters got his wish, meeting Wentz, but sadly he lost his battle with cancer on June 12th.

Whitney shares how local leaders and businesses came together to bring the Kusters family to Fargo to honor Lukas at last weekend’s NDSU Bison game.

The family was in town for just two and a half days, but they were treated like family the entire time.