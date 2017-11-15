LIVE: Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talk With The Salvation Army About The Red Kettle Campaign
Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Major Byron Medlock of The Salvation Army about their Red Kettle Campaign.

Click here to volunteer.

You Might Like

Icy Road Warning in Detroit Lakes Area

Detroit Lakes, MN -- Troopers around the Detroit Lakes area are responding to several crashes w/ icy roads. Highway 59 North of DL-1 there's a vehicle rollover with no injuries. Vehicles have slid off the road on Highway 10 and…