Red Kettles Are Out for Another Holiday Season

The Salvation Army Kicked Off Their Red Kettle Campaign, Hoping To Raise $900,000

FARGO, ND — It’s officially that time of year where the sound of bells fill the air and red kettles can be found all around town.

Christmas music filled the West Acres Mall as the Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign.

For more than 120 years, the organization has been serving Clay and Cass Counties and they’re asking for your help.

“We need volunteers to staff 33 locations, 10 hours a day, six days a week for 34 days,” said Shawn Dobberstein, who is this year’s Honorary Kettle Chairman.

“The funds raised here stay here and our goal is to continue to provide services that we offer and to add services as we see need for them,” Major Elaine Medlock said.

As part of the celebration, KVRR’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec gave a Family Feud style weather presentation as well as some motivation to participate.

“Off the chart is the feeling that you will get when you’ve been out bell ringing and knowing that you’re doing the most good that you can for your community,” Rob said.

Dobberstein said the bells have become a holiday tradition.

“I would like to encourage all of you to do something to get involved this Christmas season,” Dobberstein said. “Whether it is giving of your time to ringing a bell or giving financially.”

The West Acres Mall and the Fargo Air Sho were the first to donate to this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, all going towards the Salvation Army’s goal of $900,000.

Click here for more information on how you can volunteer.