Surprise Donation of $10,000 Awarded to Local Organization

FARGO, ND — Gate City Bank has donated more than one million reusable blue bags since 2007 and now they are celebrating that milestone.

The bank donated $10,000 to the Emergency Food Pantry as a part of their celebratory contest for reaching this goal.

In spirit of the holidays, the bank wanted to recognize the important organizations in our communities.

The public can also enter to win up to $1,000 by showing the bank how you use your reusable bag.

“We’re really excited to have that level of gifts. We were just talking this morning about what things we’ve been low on. So I’m just trying to envision our goal is to really have a wide variety of foods available. Both canned and fresh,” said Stacie Hoegering, the executive director of the Emergency Food Pantry.

The contest runs now until December 14th.