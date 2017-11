Two People from Plummer Identified in Fatal Crash with Canadian Pacific Train

It happened near Highway 59 north of Plummer

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — Two people are dead after a car collided with a train in Red Lake County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 78-year-old Emilie Skjerven of Plummer failed to yield on a private driveway around 10:45 this morning and was hit by a Canadian Pacific train.

Skjerven, and her passenger, 79-year-old Carol Gerardy of Plummer, were both killed.

The crash remains under investigation.