Thousands Walk Against Pancreatic Cancer in Downtown Fargo

They cracked the glow sticks and braved the cold to honor people they love

FARGO, ND — The streets of downtown were lit up purple for the fifth annual Walk Against Pancreatic Cancer.

Walkers cracked purple glow sticks and braved the harsh winds in a walk from First Lutheran Church to Hotel Donaldson.

The FM Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Group puts up this event to spread awareness and bring more resources to patients in need.

One of the founding members told us she was inspired to put this together after her father lost his battle with pancreatic cancer more than five years ago.

“I am amazed at how many people this disease has touched,” said Angela Boser, a founding member of the group. “Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest cancers. By the time most people find out that they have it, it’s most oftentimes too late.”

The thousands of walkers also took part in a silent auction to help fund research against the disease.