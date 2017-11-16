Class B State Volleyball Roundup: Thompson, LaMoure Sweep to Quarterfinals

Top-four seeds in Class B advance to semifinals.

FARGO, N.D. — The class B North Dakota high school state volleyball tournament took place on Thursday at the FargoDome. Third-seeded Thompson downed Shiloh Christian in straight sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) to advance to the semifinals.

Other scores in class B include, second-seeded Langdon-E-M swept Watford City (25-14, 25-19, 25-17). Top-seeded LaMoure-LM defeated Central Cass in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-12). Fourth-seeded Our Redeemer’s swept fifth-seeded Dickinson Trinity (25-18, 25-21, 25-15).

LaMoure-LM advances to the semifinals and will face Our’Redeemer’s, and Langdon-E-M will battle Thompson. Both matches will take place at the FargoDome on Friday.