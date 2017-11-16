Class A State Volleyball Roundup: Mandan Upsets West Fargo in Quarterfinals

Valley City only EDC team left in state tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota high school state volleyball tournament opened at the FargoDome on Thursday. In Class A the biggest upset came in the opening match of the day. (W4) Mandan defeated (E1) West Fargo 3-2 (25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14).

The rest of the state quarterfinals went chalk. (E2) Valley City downed (W3) Bismarck High 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-20). (W2) Jamestown won in straight sets over (E3) Fargo Davies (25-20, 25-16, 25-22). The two-time defending state champion (W1) Bismarck Century swept (W4) Devils Lake (25-20, 25-10, 25-20).

Bismarck Century advances to the semifinals to take on Valley City, and Jamestown will face Mandan. Both matches will take place at the FargoDome on Friday.