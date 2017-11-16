Fargo-Moorhead Planning Annual Tree Lightings

REGIONAL — The holiday season will kick into full gear next week in the metro.

The annual lighting of the City of Moorhead’s holiday tree will begin Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Moorhead Center Mall.

That will be followed by the Fargo Park District lighting of the Christmas tree at the Depot on Tuesday night at 5:30.

The tree was donated by the Paul and Marybeth Workin family.

Following the tree lighting ceremonies, the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade will roll through the downtowns of Moorhead and Fargo and of course you’ll get to see Santa!