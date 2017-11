Fargo Police Investigating Possible Assault and Robbery

FARGO, ND — Fargo police are investigating an assault and robbery.

Two victims say four men attacked them in the 900 block of 5th Street North around 8 o’clock last night and got away with some items.

The victims claim that at least one of the robbers had a gun.

One victim had minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Police say they don’t have a description of the suspects.