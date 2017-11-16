LIVE: Healthy Thanksgiving

You Might Like
Ethics Committee May Investigate MN Senator Franken Sexual Harassment Allegations
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Ethics Committee should review complaints against Democratic Sen. Al Franken after allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman in 2006. In a statement Thursday, the top…
Wahpeton Man to Trek 47 Miles for Kids at Shriners Hospital
WAHPETON, ND -- In July, 59-year-old Tom Meadows walked 47 miles to raise money for kids at Shriners Hospital. Now he's getting ready to do it all over again this winter. Ten cardiac stents and…
Local Soldiers Return Home from Overseas Deployment
FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo is welcoming home Matt Nelson, a soldier in the U.S. army. Nelson spent the last 10 months overseas in Afghanistan. Three deployments later, Nelson knows just what to expect…
