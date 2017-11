Minnesota, North Dakota Senators React to Franken Accusations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Franken’s counterpart, Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, strongly condemned her colleague without mentioning him by name.

Klobuchar released a statement saying:

“This should not have happened to Leeann Tweeden. I strongly condemn this behavior and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation.”

Senator Heitkamp says she’s “very concerned and disappointed” with Franken.

Senator Hoeven says Franken’s behavior needs to be reviewed.