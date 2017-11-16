Minnesotans in Shock Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct by Sen. Al Franken

Many of the people we asked said they didn't hear about it before we told them and are surprised to see the string of accusations reach Franken

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Many people in Moorhead say they were shocked by the photo of Al Franken with Leeann Tweeden.

Brad Leeser with Clay County Republicans says any investigation is dragging it out and calls on Franken to resign immediately.

The Clay County DFL released a statement saying they stand in agreement with the state’s zero tolerance policy, calling Franken’s actions “disgusting.”

“You always hold politicians to a higher level,” said Larry Nicholson, who lives in Moorhead. “Some people are afraid to come forward, and they should. Nobody’s above the law. That’s the bottom line.”

Off-camera, other people told us they think many of these accusations are made up.

