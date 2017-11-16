Minot Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

MINOT, ND — Minot police have located a homicide suspect.

Kommika Gregory, 38, was taken into custody without incident near New Town around 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Police say Gregory is a suspect in the shooting death of an acquaintance.

Officers were called to a home this morning and found a 58-year-old man had been shot dead.

Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.