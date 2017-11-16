Minot Police Arrest Homicide Suspect Police say Gregory is a suspect in the shooting death of an acquaintance November 16, 2017 Alison Voorhees MINOT, ND — Minot police have located a homicide suspect. Kommika Gregory, 38, was taken into custody without incident near New Town around 4 o’clock this afternoon. Police say Gregory is a suspect in the shooting death of an acquaintance. Officers were called to a home this morning and found a 58-year-old man had been shot dead. Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the public. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post City of Wahpeton Votes in New Mayor New Standardized Tests in North Dakota Schools for... City of St. Anthony Officially Parts Ways with Jer... Local Programs Continue Despite Defunding of Breat...