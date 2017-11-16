MSUM Women’s Basketball Falls in Home Opener

Megan Hintz led MSUM with 20 points.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The MSUM Dragons women’s basketball team opened up the regular season at home hosting Michigan Tech. It did not go the way they planned fall 66-53 to the Huskies.

NSIC preseason player of the year, Drew Sannes scored just six points for the Dragons. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. Megan Hintz led the team with 20 points. Jacky Volkert chipped in another 14 for MSUM.

Lindsay Winter had 20 points and nine rebounds for Michigan Tech.

MSUM women’s basketball team will battle Northern Michigan on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Nemzek Hall.