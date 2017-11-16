NDSU Volleyball Gears up for Summit League Tournament

Fourth-seeded NDSU opens with fifth-seeded Omaha in the Tournament.

DENVER, Colo. (NDSU Athletics) — No. 4-seed North Dakota State (18-8, 9-5 Summit League) is scheduled to open Summit League tournament play against No. 5-seed Omaha (10-17, 7-7 SL) at 4 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 17, in Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colo.

The Bison are 3-1 at neutral sites, Omaha is 3-4. The NDSU-Omaha winner plays league champion and No. 1-seed Denver (21-5, 12-2 SL) at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 18.

The championship match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 19 and will be televised on Altitude Sports and ESPN3.

Matches Friday and Saturday will be streamed live at TheSummitLeague.org.

This will be the 84th meeting between North Dakota State and Omaha. The Mavericks lead the series 42-41. NDSU won both meetings during the regular season including 3-0 in Fargo on Oct. 13 and 3-1 at Omaha on Nov. 12.

North Dakota State is making its ninth Summit League tournament appearance in 10 years since joining the league. The Bison are 9-6 all-time in tournament play. NDSU has won The Summit League tournament three times — 2008, 2010 and 2011 — to advance to the NCAA tournament. The Bison also reached the championship match in 2009. The Bison have played in eight semifinals.