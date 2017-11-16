Pet Connection: Meet Dottie

Spot-on one of the cutest cats we've ever met.

Dottie is one of those cats whose personality is even more lovely than her looks — and that’s really saying something with this stunning feline. Not only does she have that striking spot on one eye, she also has a little heart-shaped mark right at the base of her tail.

Whoever gets Dottie is going to get the total package, because this cat has charm for days. The three-year-old rescue arrived at the KVRR Morning Show studios with Diamond In the Ruff volunteer Ryan Keel and was purring within moments. She acclimated quickly during her live on-camera segment with anchor Emily Welker, even going so far as to take a short stroll off the news desk before being returned by our helpful production assistant.

As you can see in the video, Dottie’s a pretty laid-back cat. She gets along well with other animals including cats and dogs as long as you give her time to get to know them. She’s well-socialized and ready to hang out with just about anyone.

If Dottie the cat hits the sweet spot with you, check out her profile here: http://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=10685881

and don’t forget the Paws For Celebration this Saturday (11/17, 10-4 at the Moorhead Center Mall) featuring fun activities and demonstrations from Diamond in the Ruff along with other local pet rescues, organizations, and businesses in the area!