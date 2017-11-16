UND Aerospace Program Helps Place its Students with Aviation Companies

The Envoy Airlines visit to the Grand Forks campus is one of several campus events during the school year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A representative of Envoy Airlines stopped by UND’s School of Aerospace Sciences.

The visitation was one of a number of events the school organizes to help its students find jobs in the aviation industry.

Students in the program become acclimated with airplane cockpits early in their freshman years.

College officials say the school is one of the leaders in producing ready–to–hire graduates in all facets of the industry.

“It’s a very exciting time in the aviation industry,” said Kimberley Bjerke, Associate Dean of the UND School of Aerospace Sciences, “There’s a large demand for pilots and so we have a lot of agreements with airlines, corporate fliers, cargo fliers, coming in to recruit our students and it starts as early as their freshman, sophomore year in the program, and often times they have a job when they graduate.”

More than 1,500 students from around the world attend UND’s School of Aerospace Sciences.