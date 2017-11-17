Class B State Volleyball: LaMoure One Step Closer to Three-Peat as State Champion

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion will face Thompson for the State Title on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — LaMoure is one win away from picking up its third consecutive Class-B volleyball state title.

The Loboes rallied back from down one set to zero to win the match in four sets.

LaMoure will face Thompson in the state title game after the Tommies bested Langdon Area E-M in five sets for their first title appearance since 2004.

The decisive match is at 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the Fargodome.